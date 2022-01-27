PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is set to give an update Thursday on the state’s COVID-19 response alongside the Health Department’s new temporary leadership.

McKee’s office announced Thursday morning that with the departure of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, medical director Dr. James McDonald is stepping in as interim director.

McDonald will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of the job as state leaders seek out Alexander-Scott’s replacement, according to McKee’s office.

McKee and McDonald plan to visit Parkway Towers in East Providence where at-home COVID-19 test kits are being distributed to senior citizens, and the briefing will immediately follow.

They’ll be joined by Ana Novais from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, who will be assisting McDonald during the transition period, as well as Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva.

Data from the Health Department shows the state continues to see a high number of new cases, hospital admissions and death from COVID-19. However, the daily case counts have decreased greatly since an apparent peak earlier this month.