RI’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate dips to 4.1%; 572 new cases, 16 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health updated its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed declines in the key metrics being tracked.

The rate of positive tests by week fell to 4.1% this week from 5% the previous week, while new cases per 100,000 residents dropped from 576 to 491 and new hospital admissions declined from 407 to 374.

In terms of the day-of data, the Health Department reported 572 new infections on Tuesday and a daily positivity rate of 4.9%, with more than 11,600 coronavirus tests administered on Monday.

Another 16 people in Rhode Island died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,126.

Currently, 346 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with 51 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Nearly 61,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, the Health Department said, while more than 17,200 people are now fully immunized, having received their second and final dose.

State health officials are expected to reveal which groups will be vaccinated next during their weekly briefing Thursday afternoon.