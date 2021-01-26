CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate dips to 4.1%; 572 new cases, 16 deaths reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health updated its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday, which showed declines in the key metrics being tracked.

The rate of positive tests by week fell to 4.1% this week from 5% the previous week, while new cases per 100,000 residents dropped from 576 to 491 and new hospital admissions declined from 407 to 374.

In terms of the day-of data, the Health Department reported 572 new infections on Tuesday and a daily positivity rate of 4.9%, with more than 11,600 coronavirus tests administered on Monday.

Another 16 people in Rhode Island died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,126.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Currently, 346 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, with 51 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Nearly 61,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, the Health Department said, while more than 17,200 people are now fully immunized, having received their second and final dose.

State health officials are expected to reveal which groups will be vaccinated next during their weekly briefing Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community