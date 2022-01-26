RI reports 12 COVID deaths, 1,613 new cases; McKee to hold briefing Thursday

FILE – A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. Republicans’ faith in science is falling as Democrats rely on it even more with a trust gap in science and medicine widening substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic, new survey data shows. It’s the largest gap in nearly five decades of polling by the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in institutions since 1972. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows, but hundreds of people are still testing positive for the coronavirus each day.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 1,613 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 9.1%. The three-day average of new cases stood at 1,550, which is down from an all-time high of 6,674 back on Jan. 5.

Twelve more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, officials said, bringing the death toll to 3,275.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 479, with 45 patients in the ICU and 27 on ventilators, according to the data.

Two teams of military doctors arrived in Rhode Island last week to provide critical assistance at two of the state’s largest hospitals, both of which are dealing with staffing shortages along with the surge in patients.

Rhode Island Hospital said Wednesday that, since the team started working there over the weekend, the hospital has been able to expand its ICU capacity and reopen several of its operating rooms.

Gov. Dan McKee plans to hold his next COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday, which you can watch live right here on WPRI.com.