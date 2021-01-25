CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 350 in RI; 1,779 new cases, 27 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals hit its lowest point in more than two months on Friday, according to new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Starting in mid-November, the state saw hospitalizations climb from fewer than 350 to a high of 516 in mid-December, then gradually decline back to 337 on Friday.

As of midday Saturday, there were 347 patients in the hospital, with 50 in intensive care and 33 on ventilators, the data shows. (There’s a two-day lag in the state’s reporting of hospitalization data.)

Since data was last released on Friday, another 1,779 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the virus for the first time. The Health Department also added 240 newly reported infections to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

An additional 27 people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials, bringing the total in the state to 2,110.

In terms of vaccine distribution, the Health Department said 59,259 first doses have been administered to date, while 14,735 people are fully immunizing after getting their second and final shot.

On Monday, Rhode Island removed five states from its travel advisory list: Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Colorado and Oregon. However, Rhode Island remains on Massachusetts’ list, which currently consists of every state except Hawaii.

