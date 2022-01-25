COVID trends improving, but still high in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest COVID-19 data shows the situation in Rhode Island is trending in the right direction, but the state continues to see a high number of cases and deaths each day.

The R.I. Department of Health provided new week-over-week data on Tuesday and there were declines across the board. The state saw fewer hospital admissions, with 395 last week compared to 574 the week before, while the weekly positivity rate fell from 18.5% to 15.6%

Earlier this month, the state reached an all-time high rate of 3,573 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. That rate, which is used to track community transmission of the virus, has gradually decreased by more than half to 1,547 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, according to the data.

But even though the daily case counts have come down considerably over the past three weeks, hundreds of people are still testing positive each day.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 1,321 new cases and a daily positivity rate of 11.8%.

Health officials also disclosed another 10 fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,263.

As of Monday, there were 460 COVID patients in Rhode Island’s hospital system, with 35 in the ICU and 26 on ventilators.

The Health Department’s data also shows that while 78% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, just 35% have received a booster dose so far.

In an effort to improve access to testing, cities and towns across Rhode Island have been handing out free at-home COVID test kits. Some communities are holding distribution events, while others have the kits available for pickup while supplies last.