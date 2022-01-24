RI sees drop in COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations, data shows; 13 deaths

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island continued to decline over the weekend along with the number of patients hospitalized with the disease, data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 5,180 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday and added 672 cases to prior daily totals.

The three-day average of new cases fell to 1,727, which is the lowest it’s been in nearly a month, according to the data.

Health officials also disclosed 13 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 3,253.

The data also shows hospitalizations fell to 452, with 37 patients in the ICU and 25 on ventilators. However, since hospitalization data has a two-day lag in reporting, those numbers could get adjusted.

Teams of medical military personnel sent by FEMA are now providing support at Kent and Rhode Island hospitals after they arrived last week.

The city of Woonsocket announced it will be holding a drive-thru distribution event on Tuesday where residents can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests. Several other municipalities are also in the process of distributing their supplies of test kits provided by the state.