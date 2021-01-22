CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate stays below 5%; 829 new cases, 7 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another seven people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 2,083.

Health officials also reported 829 new infections and more than 18,500 tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 4.5%.

That’s an increase from 3.5% on Thursday, which was Rhode Island’s lowest single-day rate since Oct. 30, but still below the 5% threshold tied to travel restrictions.

The number of hospitalizations in the state fell to 352, with 43 in intensive care and 31 on ventilators.

More than 13,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department, while nearly 53,000 people have received their first of two doses to date.

Smith Hill Library in Providence announced Friday that it will be have free COVID-19 testing in the parking lot every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit portal.ri.gov to schedule an appointment to get a test.

