WATCH: RI Dept. of Health provides COVID-19 update; positivity rate lowest since Oct. 30

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is holding its weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The briefing is being led by Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, since Gov. Gina Raimondo has stepped back from that role as she prepares to make the move to Washington as President Joe Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary.

Raimondo has drawn the ire of local media and open government groups for having not answered questions publicly for the past month, even as the pandemic drags on.

The Health Department reported 698 new infections Thursday and more than 20,000 coronavirus tests administered the previous day, putting the daily positivity rate at 3.5%.

That’s the lowest daily rate of positive tests since Oct. 30, when it came out to 3% even.

Another 18 people in Rhode Island died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, while 379 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 51 in intensive care and 36 on ventilators.

More than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state and more than 12,500 people are now fully vaccinated after receiving their second and final shot, according to the Health Department.

Rhode Island has updated its redistribution data after receiving this week's shipment of vaccines. Dose counts to date:

• Received: 123,675

• Redistributed: 102,750

• Not yet redistributed: 20,925

• Administered: 60,893

Thursday also marked one full year since the country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was discovered in Washington state.