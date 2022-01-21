CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 2,334 new cases as cities and towns disburse test kits

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cities and towns across Rhode Island are distributing thousands of at-home COVID-19 tests as the state continues to see a high number of new cases each day.

With demand high and supply low in many cases, some towns are delivering the tests directly to schools, nursing homes and other vulnerable populations, while others are holding events to hand out test kits on a first-come, first-served basis.

People who are unable to get free tests from their city or town can visit COVIDTests.gov to request them through the mail from the federal government. They can also be purchased at pharmacies and other locations.

On Friday, the R.I. Department of Health disclosed 16 additional COVID-19 fatalities, putting the state’s death toll at 3,240.

Health officials also reported 2,334 new infections and a 12.4% daily positivity rate.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined to 505, with 45 patients in the ICU and 33 on ventilators.

Providence

