RI health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday; 722 new infections, 13 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s rate of positive coronavirus tests totaled 5% for the past week, showing improvement over the past couple of months.

The R.I. Department of Health released new data Wednesday showing the weekly rate has declined since consistently hovering above 5% and reaching 9% in early December. The 5% threshold is tied to travel restrictions, meaning anyone coming into Rhode Island from a state with a rate higher than 5% must quarantine or have proof a recent negative test result.

The Health Department data also showed declines in new cases per 100,000 residents by week (from 761 last week to 569 this week) and new hospital admissions by week (from 391 to 382).

Of the more than 14,500 tests conducted the previous day, 722 new infections were reported on Wednesday. Additionally, the Health Department added 96 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Another 13 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Health Department, bringing the total to 2,058.

As of midday Wednesday, 379 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, with 48 in intensive care and 36 on ventilators.

To date, more than 49,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered in Rhode Island, while 11,780 people have also received their second and final dose.

The Health Department has scheduled its next COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m. Thursday. Watch it live on WPRI 12, streaming live on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.