COVID-19: RI reports 2,918 new cases, 9 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data from the Rhode Island Department of Health shows the state is seeing fewer new cases compared to earlier this month, but still a high number of infections each day.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported 2,918 new cases, compared to 6,746 two weeks prior, which remains the state’s highest one-day case count.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Nine more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the data.

As of Wednesday, there were 532 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals, with 44 in the ICU and 31 on ventilators.

Since hospitals are struggling with the influx of patients as well as staffing shortages, the federal government is sending military medical personnel to Rhode Island and five other states. The first team arrived at Kent Hospital on Tuesday, and Gov. Dan McKee’s office said the next group of personnel is scheduled to begin working at Rhode Island Hospital this coming weekend.

The state recently received 400,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are now being distributed at no cost by cities and towns.

Each municipality has different plans in place, so 12 News has compiled a list of those that have made theirs public so far.

Providence

