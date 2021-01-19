1% of RI population fully vaccinated; 2,521 new infections, 40 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has fully vaccinated more than 11,000 people representing about 1% of the state’s population, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The two COVID-19 vaccines currently in use, Pfizer and Moderna, require two separate shots three-to-four weeks apart. A person is considered fully vaccinated after two shots. The state has administered nearly 47,000 first-dose shots.

Rhode Island’s death toll from the pandemic climbed to 2,045 on Tuesday, an increase of 40 since data was last released by the Health Department on Friday.

Another 2,521 tested positive for the virus for the first time during that same period. In addition to the new infections, the Health Department added 98 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, COVID-19-related hospitalizations fell to 366, with 50 patients currently in intensive care and 37 on ventilators.