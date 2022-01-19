Kent Hospital gets short-term staffing boost from FEMA; RI Hospital to follow

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two hospitals in Rhode Island will soon have some much-needed help as they continue to struggle with staffing shortages and a flood of COVID-19 patients.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that teams of military doctors, nurses and other medical professionals would be deployed to six states in need, and the first personnel began working at Kent Hospital on Wednesday, according to Gov. Dan McKee’s office.

The 14-member team will support the hospital’s emergency department and medical/surgical unit for two weeks.

McKee’s office said nearly two dozen medical workers from the U.S. Department of Defense are scheduled to arrive at Rhode Island Hospital on Saturday and begin work on Sunday. They’ll be there for 30 days.

“While our whole of government COVID response team continues to pursue every available resource to support critical hospital staffing needs, we are encouraged by the arrival of emergency medical personnel that our administration requested through FEMA in December,” McKee said in a statement Wednesday. “We thank President Biden for fulfilling our request and getting personnel on the ground quickly.”

“We will continue to build on our comprehensive plan to address hospital staffing needs and work closely with hospital leadership and other stakeholders to find and deliver solutions,” he continued.

Rhode Island is currently seeing its highest hospitalization numbers since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Revised data released Wednesday shows the state has had more than 500 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals since Jan. 4, with an all-time high of 569 on Jan. 12.

As of Monday, there were 547 hospitalizations, and of those patients, 42 were in the intensive care unit and 31 were on ventilators.

The state continues to see a high number of COVID-19 deaths, with 15 more confirmed by the Health Department on Tuesday. The state has reported 125 deaths since the beginning of January.

There were 2,701 new positive cases found on Tuesday, according to the data. While that’s still very high, it’s an improvement from what the state was seeing earlier this month, which was marked by the largest one-day case count of 6,735 on Jan. 5.

Warden Daniel Martin at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls tells 12 News the facility has seen a surge in cases due to the omicron variant, but the numbers are stabilizing. As of Wednesday, 149 of its 669 detainees are COVID-positive, along with eight staff members, Martin said.

“In an ongoing effort to continue curbing the spread, our decision to halt outside visitation remains in effect and will be evaluated on an ongoing basis,” he added.