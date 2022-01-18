RI reports 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths as hospitalizations mount

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New COVID-19 data from the R.I. Department of Health shows the state is starting to see improvement in terms of its case numbers, but the effects of the omicron surge are still being felt.

Twelve more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,200.

Revised hospitalization data released Tuesday revealed the state topped numbers seen during the first winter surge in December 2020.

There were 556 COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals as of Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to the data, which is the most since the start of the pandemic. That’s since declined to 520 on Sunday, with 40 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators. (Hospitalization data has a two-day lag in reporting.)

With the exception of one day, the state has had more than 500 hospitalizations since Jan. 4, the revised data shows. (There were 496 on Jan. 8.)

In terms of cases, the three-day average of new infections was down to 2,908 on Tuesday, which is the lowest since the start of the month, according to the Health Department.

The rate used to gauge community transmission of the virus also fell below 3,000 for the first time in two weeks. As of Tuesday, it stood at 2,881 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

On Tuesday, the federal government launched a new website where people can request free at-home COVID-19 tests through the mail.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also announced a new at-home testing program for schools.