13 more COVID-19 deaths in RI as case rates show improvement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sunday, Jan. 9, the state of Rhode Island had a rate of 3,562 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, which was the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the R.I. Department of Health.

Over the past week, the rate declined to 3,061 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span, which is still very high, but also a sign of improvement.

The three-day average of new cases also improved from an all-time high of 6,731 on Jan. 7 to 3,328 on Jan. 16, the data shows.

On Monday, the Health Department disclosed 9,983 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday and added 1,608 cases to the daily totals prior to that.

Thirteen more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, pushing the death toll to 3,188.

Hospitalization data, which has a two-day reporting lag, shows there were 484 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state as of Saturday, with 43 in the ICU and 33 on ventilators.