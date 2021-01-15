COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 in RI; 901 new cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island reached a grim milestone Friday as the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed past 2,000, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

Nine more people in the state reportedly died after contracting the virus, bringing the total to 2,005.

“This is another sad milestone,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement. “The tragic loss of life is unfathomable and unforgiveable and the grief is immeasurable. We mourn every one of these individuals who COVID-19 has taken from us and we must redouble efforts to save lives and protect communities.”

Health officials also reported 901 new positive cases Friday and a daily positivity rate of 4.7%, with more than 19,000 tests administered on Thursday.

Since Wednesday, Rhode Island’s positivity rate has been at or below 5%. The rate has been above that threshold for the vast majority of the two months prior to that.

In Rhode Island, 384 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital, with 51 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

Nearly 42,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, while more than 9,200 people are fully vaccinated after receiving their second dose.

Friday morning, the Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee met to outline the next steps for Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution, but still no decision was made on which prioritized groups will receive their doses or when.