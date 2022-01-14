CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
RI's COVID-19 test notification system is down; here's how to check your results

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 test at a state-run site may have to wait a little longer to be notified of their results through text or email.

The R.I. Department of Health announced Friday that its test result notification system was experiencing a temporary outage due to a technical issue.

People can still check on their results by visiting the state’s COVID-19 Testing Portal, which will require getting an access code through email.

The Health Department issued a reminder that the results of rapid tests should be ready the same day, while PCR tests taking three to five days to process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

