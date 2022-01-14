RI’s COVID-19 test notification system is down; here’s how to check your results

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 test at a state-run site may have to wait a little longer to be notified of their results through text or email.

The R.I. Department of Health announced Friday that its test result notification system was experiencing a temporary outage due to a technical issue.

People can still check on their results by visiting the state’s COVID-19 Testing Portal, which will require getting an access code through email.

The Health Department issued a reminder that the results of rapid tests should be ready the same day, while PCR tests taking three to five days to process.