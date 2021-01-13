RI reports 823 new coronavirus infections, 17 deaths; Raimondo, McKee to hold joint briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will hold a joint COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.

It will be the first traditional briefing of the year, after last week’s was replaced by a teleconference call with the R.I. Department of Health as Raimondo traveled to Delaware to be introduced as President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for commerce secretary.

It will also be their first public appearance in Rhode Island since it was announced that Raimondo would be joining Biden’s cabinet and McKee would be taking over as governor.

The state’s daily positivity rate continued its downward trend on Wednesday, according to new data from the Health Department.

Health officials reported 823 new coronavirus infections and a daily positivity rate of 5%, with more than 16,500 tests administered the previous day.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island’s hospitals held steady at 402, with 49 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators, the Health Department said.

Another 17 people in the state died after contracting the disease.

On Tuesday, there were 4,327 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in the U.S. which is the most ever in a single day.

In terms of vaccinations, more than 38,000 first doses have been administered so far in Rhode Island, according to the state’s data, while nearly 7,500 people have received their second and final dose.