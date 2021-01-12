COVID-19: 23 deaths, 661 new infections reported in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 6,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health, while more than 36,600 first doses have been administered thus far.

The vaccines being used call for two separate shots about three weeks apart.

Another 23 people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, the new data shows, bringing the total to 1,970.

Health officials also reported 661 new infections on Tuesday and a daily positivity rate of 5.7%, with more than 11,500 tests conducted on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 402 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals, with 53 in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data, which showed declines in percent positive by week (from 7.4% last week to 6.6% this week) and new hospital admissions by week (from 378 to 374) but an increase in new cases per 100,000 residents by week (from 675 to 752).