CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

COVID-19: 23 deaths, 661 new infections reported in RI

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 6,000 people in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the R.I. Department of Health, while more than 36,600 first doses have been administered thus far.

The vaccines being used call for two separate shots about three weeks apart.

Another 23 people in the state have died after contracting COVID-19, the new data shows, bringing the total to 1,970.

Health officials also reported 661 new infections on Tuesday and a daily positivity rate of 5.7%, with more than 11,500 tests conducted on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 402 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals, with 53 in intensive care and 34 on ventilators.

The Health Department also updated its weekly data, which showed declines in percent positive by week (from 7.4% last week to 6.6% this week) and new hospital admissions by week (from 378 to 374) but an increase in new cases per 100,000 residents by week (from 675 to 752).

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community