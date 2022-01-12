McKee to hold first COVID-19 briefing of new year at 10:30 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the demand for COVID-19 testing remains high in Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee is set to hold the state’s first briefing of the new year at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

McKee will be joined by R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to discuss an update on hospital staffing supports and testing and vaccination capacity.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

Over the past week, the state is averaging more than 25,000 tests per day, which doesn’t include at-home test kits.

On Tuesday, the Health Department reported 4,287 new positive cases, but the three-day average of new cases has declined, giving a glimmer of hope that the latest spike in infections may be peaking soon.

There are currently 459 COVID patients in the hospital with 52 in the intensive care unit and 36 on ventilators.

During the last briefing on Dec. 30, McKee said National Guard leaders are “exploring” with hospital leaders what specific assistance they could provide, but no decisions had been made.

More Rhode Islanders are getting booster shots, according to the data, with more than 32% of the state’s population having received an additional dose.

Approximately 77% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 90% is at least partially vaccinated.

There are still no plans to have K-12 schools switch to distance learning across Rhode Island, but teachers and parents are calling for the option to make the switch amid the latest spike in cases.

Many raised issues with what they said many schools are experiencing across the state: low attendance levels, high transmission, and poor mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the safest place for children to be is in school, and it’s their goal to keep students learning in person.

On Monday, the state’s largest teachers union called for a move to distance learning until next week, the same day new COVID guidance for K-12 schools went into effect.