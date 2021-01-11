RI tops 100K COVID-19 cases since March; 31 more deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly 10% of Rhode Island’s population has tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, new data from the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department on Monday reported 2,788 new infections since pandemic-related data was last released on Friday, bringing the total number of new positive cases to 100,607 since March 1.

That means nearly one of every ten Rhode Islanders — in a state with about 1 million people — has tested positive at least once during the pandemic, and the rate doesn’t include anyone who contracted the virus but was never tested.

In addition to the new infections, another 31 people have died after contracting COVID-19, increasing the state’s death toll at 1,947.

The Health Department also added 36 cases to prior-day totals over the last two weeks.

As of midday Monday, 399 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Rhode Island, with 47 in intensive care and 33 on ventilators, according to health officials.

More than 31,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine so far, while 4,642 have been fully vaccinated with a second shot.