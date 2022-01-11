CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Watch Live: Baker makes announcement regarding COVID-19 testing

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts.

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at 9 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here in the player above.

On Monday, health officials announced 60,986 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional COVID-19-related deaths since their last report on Friday.

Bay State residents who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations can now create a digital vaccine card proving their status using a new tool called My Vax Records.

The tool lets people create the digital card that includes information similar to that on the paper card given to individuals at the time of their vaccination.

Residents can access the new tool at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov.

The Baker administration isn’t requiring residents to create the digital card and isn’t mandating residents show proof of vaccination to enter any venue.

Providence

