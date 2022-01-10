RI reports 11K+ new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 15 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fifteen more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The state continues to see extremely high case counts each day, according to the Health Department, with 11,398 new infections recorded since data was last released on Friday and 2,367 more added to the daily totals prior to that.

Revised data shows the state topped 6,000 daily cases from Tuesday through Thursday last week, with a new all-time high of 6,549 on Wednesday.

The most recent hospitalization data available shows there were 410 COVID-19 patients in the state’s health care system as of Saturday, with 51 in the intensive care unit and 39 on ventilators.

That’s a significant decline in total hospitalizations compared to the past several days, in which we hit a recent high of 464. However, since hospitalization data has a two-day lag in reporting, the number of hospitalizations on Saturday may end up getting adjusted by the Health Department.

Rhode Island is on pace this week to surpass 2 million total vaccine doses administered. The Health Department’s data says more than 77% of Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated, and 32% have received a booster dose since those became available.

Health officials tell 12 News that Gov. Dan McKee plans to hold another COVID-19 briefing this week, but the exact date and time have not yet been set.