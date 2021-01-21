Jan. 21 marks one year since first confirmed COVID-19 case in US

(WPRI) — While it may feel like it’s been forever, it has only been a year since the United States confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

On Jan. 21, 2020, it was reported that a man in his 30s from Washington state who returned a week prior from Wuhan, China, the outbreak’s epicenter, had tested positive.

Only three days later, on Jan. 24, the U.S. reported its second case of COVID-19 in a Chicago woman. The woman in her 60s had returned from China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor and said she was feeling sick.

Airports around the world, including the U.S., began screening passengers from China in mid-January for signs of illness in hopes of containing the virus.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 96 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 24 million in the United States alone.

To date, more than 2 million people have died worldwide from the virus, including more than 400,000 deaths in America.

As of Wednesday, Rhode Island has had 107,876 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,058 deaths.

Despite ongoing lockdowns, barred businesses, face masks, and staying six feet apart, there’s a feeling of hope around the world after multiple COVID-19 vaccines were approved and are now being distributed.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use last month, after an advisory panel deemed it safe and effective. Moderna’s vaccine was approved a short time later.

Currently, about 1% of RI’s population has been fully vaccinated.