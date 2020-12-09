‘It’s very hard to live with’: ICU doctor describes emotional toll pandemic has on health care workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Mitchell Levy tells 12 News he’s seen way too many patients die from COVID-19 within the past year.

“I think we are all … saying tired doesn’t do it justice,” he said referring to not only himself, but his staff as well. “It’s so hard that it’s continuing, watching people with young children succumb to this terrible illness — that has taken a toll on us.”

Levy, medical director of the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital, said he’s not only tired of watching patients suffer from COVID symptoms, he’s tired of people blatantly ignoring Gov. Gina Raimondo’s safety restrictions and guidelines.

“It’s remarkable and embarrassing for me, as an American, that we have politicized mask wearing and social distancing to an embarrassing degree,” he said.

Levy said he’s witnessed first-hand the surge in hospitalizations Raimondo mentions during her weekly coronavirus briefings.

“We are admitting to the hospital about five-to-eight patients a day, and that’s increased over the last week or so,” he said.

Levy is not the only one expressing concern. Dr. Rebecca Karb, who works for Brown Emergency Medicine, took to Twitter Tuesday after learning one of her patients contracted the virus on Thanksgiving.

“One of my (many) patients with COVID told me she had a large Thanksgiving dinner with family — 22 people,” she wrote. “The day after, one family member tested positive. Since then (according to my patient) *ALL* 22 people have developed symptoms, some severe.”

Levy said while the state’s data from Thanksgiving isn’t conclusive yet, he’s not optimistic the numbers will improve.

“It’s very hard to live with,” Levy said. “Especially now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine, it’s hard to watch people just miss getting the vaccine and coming in and getting so sick, it’s a tragedy on top of a tragedy.”