‘It’s time, I need to see her’: Frustrations rise over nursing home visitation rules

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been an extremely lonely year for nursing home residents unable to see their family on a regular basis or even friends in their facility.

Although the focus has been on the elderly and making sure they survive the virus, two Somerset women believe their moms, and so many others in nursing homes, have been forgotten by society.

“She’s had the virus. Recovered. Did well. Is vaccinated. I still, even if I’m not vaccinated, should still be able to get in there. Masked, of course, and take all the safety precautions,” Bridget Monteiro said.

Monteiro hasn’t seen her 89-year-old mother in person since October. She was able to visit outside the nursing home during the summertime.

While Monteiro praises the staff who love her mom, she said without anyone allowed in, her mother’s emotional health is failing.

“It’s awful, they haven’t had self-care, as far as hairdressers, her hair is so long, she’s so uncomfortable,” Monteiro said. “It’s just wrong, and the longer I don’t see her, the sadder it is for me. I’m not the same person.”

Debbie Westell is an only child and on some days, will get 35 calls from her mom at all hours of the day.

“She would cry ‘Debbie come pick me up, you don’t love me anymore.'” Westell said. “It was every single day we were going through that.”

Westell’s mom is in a separate nursing home and also survived the coronavirus and is fully vaccinated. Westell was able to bring her home for Christmas, but still can’t go into the facility as she and her family used to do daily.

“This problem is bigger than the pandemic,”

Both Monteiro and Westell appreciate the care at the facilities and the state guidelines in place to keep everyone safe, but they said it’s time to address and help preserve what’s left of their loved one’s mental health.

“This is the forgotten generation,” Westell said. “These are the people that got us to where we are today and who we are today, and yet when you get to a certain age and your worth is not worthful anymore, then you’re just cast aside and I think there has to be a plan.”

“They don’t have time. These residents don’t have time,” Monteiro said. “It’s horrible. It’s horrible. It really is. So much has happened in a year. It’s time. I need to see her. I do. That’s it.”

12 News has reached out to Massachusetts lawmakers to find out what the next steps are in making sure these families can reunite safely again soon.