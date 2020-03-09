It’s safe to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone, Apple says

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s no secret your smartphone can harbor thousands of germs, and as the world continuously works to contain the coronavirus, Apple has changed course on the usage of disinfectant wipes to sanitize its products.

The tech company recently updated its guidelines on how to safely clean your iPhones, iPads, iPods and Macs. The change was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Prior to the change, Apple urged its customers to steer clear of using anything other than a soft, lint-free cloth to sanitize its products, mostly because they’re made of a variety of materials that have specific cleaning requirements.

But the company’s updated guidelines now say it’s safe to use certain disinfectant products when sanitizing devices.

The new guidelines say the nonporous surfaces, such as the display, keyboard or exterior, can be sanitized by using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes.

The tech company urged customers to wipe their device gently and refrain from getting moisture in any of its openings. Apple also says never to submerge your device in any type of cleaning agent.

Here are some tips from Apple that apply to all of the company’s products:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items.

Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage.

Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables.

Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.

Don’t get moisture into any openings.

Don’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives.

Don’t spray cleaners directly onto the item.

