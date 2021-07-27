‘It’s not too late’: Lifespan keeps hosting mobile clinics in effort to reach unvaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of the state’s top hospital groups is trying to make it easier for unvaccinated Rhode Islanders to get their shot.

Lifespan, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, held a mobile vaccine clinic Tuesday in Kennedy Plaza

The vaccines were administered inside Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “Your Blue Bus.”

Providence resident John Sagar tells 12 News he was first hesitant to get the shot, that is, until someone close to him died after contracting COVID-19.

“One of my neighbors died because of the virus,” he said, adding that it was the main reason he took part in the mobile vaccine clinic.

Lifespan Community Health Services Director Carrie Bridges Felix said their goal is to make the vaccine more accessible for Rhode Islanders just like Sagar.

“Our goal is to get the vaccine in a space where it’s convenient for them,” Bridges Felix said. “[Such as] where they live, work and recreate.”

That’s the main reason why Cumberland resident Daniel Descoteaux took advantage of the opportunity.

“I actually just walked by and I saw it, and I figured you know what, I haven’t gotten one yet and have been up in the air about getting it,” Descoteaux said. “I figured, why not?”

Bridges Felix said she wasn’t surprised to see several people stop by to get immunized, especially with the delta variant spreading.

“Many people that haven’t been vaccinated yet – it’s because they are concerned, have outstanding questions or just don’t want the vaccine,” Bridges Felix said. “I am pleased we are getting a lot of takers … We want people to know it’s not too late to get vaccinated, and we will do everything we can to make it easy.”

Bridges Felix said this is the third mobile vaccine clinic they’ve held alongside Blue Cross Blue Shield this summer.

Lifespan will also host additional vaccine clinics next month, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 5 in Pawtucket.