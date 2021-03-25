‘It’s a vulnerable time for us right now’: RIDOH medical director stresses importance of minimizing COVID cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — With President Joe Biden’s pledge to have 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered nationwide by the end of his first 100 days in office, one of the state’s top doctors says he’s optimistic that any Rhode Island who wants the vaccine will be able to get one as early as next month.

“Every week were getting more and more vaccine,” R.I. Department of Health Department Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said during an interview on 12 News Now at 4. “I think what it tells us is, [vaccine production] is going really well and these high-quality vaccines are rolling out well, so distribution is working.” (Watch the full interview in the video above.)

When asked what Biden’s pledge means for Rhode Island, McDonald said he expects everyone who wants to get vaccinated will have the option to by the end of April or early May.

“When we tell you we might get to herd immunity by Memorial Day, I believe it all the more,” he said.

During the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday, Tom McCarthy, executive director of the COVID-19 Response Team, said all Rhode Islanders can now preregister for the vaccine on portal.ri.gov or by calling 844-930-1779.

McDonald said anyone who has already added their name to the state’s online wait list does not need to preregister.

“The point of that list is to take some of the stress out of this,” McDonald said. “In other words, just sign up and we will let you know when it’s your turn.”

He also reiterated that the preregistration list is only for state-run vaccination sites, and people can still make appointments to get vaccinated elsewhere.

“Don’t feel guilty,” he said. “Once you get your vaccine, your name comes off our list.”

R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said roughly 40% of the state’s new cases are from the so-called UK variant.

It’s a statistic that McDonald said isn’t surprising.

“It’s what we thought would happen,” he said. “This is the one that came to Rhode Island and we know it’s definitely more contagious and more severe.”

He said the best way to prevent the spread of the variant, and COVID-19 in general, is to wear a high-quality face mask, such as the K-N95.

The number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to trend downward in Rhode Island, and McDonald attributed that to the number of people getting vaccinated.

“As we vaccinate more people, there are less that are susceptible,” he said.

But he also said now is not the time to let up on taking precautions.

“It’s important we minimize cases,” McDonald said. “It’s a vulnerable time for us right now.”