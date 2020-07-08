‘It will come back’: Doctors break down risks associated with reopening

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As more places reopen, health experts warn that the risk of another spike in COVID-19 cases is only increasing.

Local doctors tell Eyewitness News we’re far from out of the woods, even though Phase 3 is a step in the right direction.

“COVID doesn’t go away just because we flattened the curve once,” Chief of Medicine at Kent Hospital Dr. Laura Forman said. “It will come back.”

Forman gave three key ways to assess which activities are safer than others.

“The more space you have between you and other people, the safer it is,” she said. “The fewer people you’re around, the safer it is and the shorter duration of time you’re around them, the safer it’s going to be.”

Forman said among the safest activities are going for a walk or bike ride, ordering takeout from a restaurant and relaxing in a park.

“Outside would be safer because there’s more airflow and air dilution than inside,” Epidemiologist for Miriam Hospital Dr. John Lonks said.

Places with high volumes of people, low ceilings and poor ventilation are in the moderate to high risk of categories. This includes small stores, coffee shops, bars, hair salons and gyms.

“Be considerate of others, even though you feel well you might be able to spread it to other people and those people might get sick,” Lonks said.

“The only way we’ve been able to flatten the curve so far is because people stayed home,” Forman added. “Now that we’re reopening, there’s a very high risk of the curve growing again.”

When asked about their thoughts on the upcoming school year, the doctors both said that while schools are at the moderate risk level, the benefits of in-person learning may outweigh the potential health risks.

