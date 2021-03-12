Issues reported with RI vaccine portal as thousands become eligible to sign up

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Coronavirus

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island opened up eligibility to people ages 60 and older and those with certain health conditions, some users found the website was experiencing issues.

Beginning 5 p.m. Friday, newly eligible residents were able to book an appointment at the state’s mass vaccination sites through the online portal.

Due to the very high traffic, the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH) apologized in a tweet for some people experiencing difficulty in trying to secure an appointment.

Several viewers said they were experiencing issues, such as vaccination sites showing their were appointments available and then there not being any once selecting the location.

RIDOH spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the issue was timeslots were held for 15 minutes after being selected, and appointments were not fully booked until someone entered their information.

These timeslots were not completely booked, but also not accessible to other people for a few minutes, Wendelken explained.

“We are going to continue working to improve the customer experience, but are happy we were able to get so many appointments made tonight,” he said.

The photos below show other errors 12 News’ viewers say they’ve seen.

The R.I. Department of Health confirmed all appointments have been booked. The next round of appointments will be posted on the website Tuesday.

Providence

