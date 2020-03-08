Isolated: Saint Raphael junior describes what it’s like to be in self-quarantine

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “It’s been difficult,” said Lauren Reilly, a junior at Saint Raphael Academy.

Reilly has been under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person whose test came back ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19.

Two faculty members and student from Saint Raphael Academy have presumptively tested positive for coronavirus – after returning from a school trip in Europe.

Reilly will remain self-quarantined until Thursday, March 12th. Officials with the Rhode Island Department of Health ordered her to self-quarantine for a total of two weeks from the point of the last contact with the sick individual.

Additionally, the department of health asked Reilly (and others in self-quarantine) to monitor and report back and symptoms of the disease.

“We have to record our temperature to make sure we don’t have a fever,” she said. “We also need to record if we have any symptoms, like a cough or if we are feeling under the weather.”

As of Sunday, Reilly said she is feeling fine and is symptom-free. She said the biggest thing she misses is the ability to go outside.

In addition to two Rhode Island cases, a Massachusetts woman in her 20s from Norfolk County tested presumptive positive for the virus last Monday. All three were on the same St. Ray’s trip to Italy last month.

Saint Raphael Academy will remain closed until Monday, March 16th.

Despite the disruption, the learning hasn’t stopped.

“We still get a good amount of work to do,” Reilly said. “It keeps us busy and up to date with the lessons. We do our work on our online notebook, all of our classes are on there.”

She said it’s easy for students and teachers to remain in contact and “get our work done.”

Laurie Reilly, Lauren’s mom, said the Rhode Island Department of Health and the administration at Saint Raphael Academy are handling the situation well.

“We get daily blogs from Saint Raphael’s principal, Mr. Richard. That has been really helpful in keeping us informed and up to date with and information we may need,” Laurie said.

She said the health department has been quick to respond to her phone calls with concerned questions. Additionally, she wants to reassure people that Saint Raphael’s parents are monitoring their children who are under strict instructions from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Reilly also wanted to remind everyone of the importance of practicing proper hand-washing – a key takeaway from Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

As for the high school junior, she is ready for her self-quarantine to end so she can breathe some fresh air.

