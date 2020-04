PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is proposing to keep the city's residential and commercial property tax rates steady in the upcoming budget year, while creating a new exemption -- pending General Assembly approval -- for small businesses that pay tangible taxes.

The budget plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 also includes some increased spending for items like neighborhood COVID-19 testing, eviction assistance, schools, professional development and more, according to a summary provided by the mayor's office. It also continues funding some of Elorza's priorities such as support for doulas, access to menstrual products, early learning and after school programming.