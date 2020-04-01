1  of  2
‘Nobody is safe’: Infant who had coronavirus dies in Connecticut

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says a 7-week-old baby who died at a hospital in the Hartford area had the coronavirus.

The cause of death is unknown. State officials say the unidentified child was unresponsive when taken to the hospital and later died.

The infant tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during a postmortem exam.

A spokesman for the governor said officials did not know whether the infant had underlying medical conditions.

Children have made up a small fraction of coronavirus cases worldwide. Lamont reminded that “nobody is safe with this virus.”

Lamont also reported that there were 429 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 3,567.

There are also 16 more deaths, bringing the fatalities total to 85.

Additionally, 766 people have been hospitalized and 6,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

