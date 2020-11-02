Indoor sports facilities in Rhode Island closed for the next week

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Monday all indoor sports facilities and ice rinks in Rhode Island must close for week under new restrictions put in place by Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The first weekend of November would typically be very busy at Wide World of Indoor Sports in North Smithfield — with some 400 teams starting their winter season indoors.

Looking at recent shutdowns and restrictions in neighboring states, owner Dan Fawcett told 12 News he wasn’t surprised by the announcement on Friday.

“I was prepared for it,” he said.

But Fawcett said his two facilities in North Smithfield and North Kingstown — as well as two ice rinks — have been compliant and safe since they were able to reopen on June 6.

“We want to stay open because we’re following protocols, our participants are following the protocols, and to date, from June through the end of October, we have not become spread centers,” he said.

He said they had one COVID case to date.

Allegiance Field Hockey owner Leslie Jones rents out the fields. She said that one case hasn’t spread to others on her teams that she knows of yet and that safety guidelines her club has enforced are working.

“Every player has to be in a mask so once they start to the end they’re in a mask the whole time,” Jones said.

Fawcett requires everyone to enter separate doors that lead to only their specific field. There’s hand sanitizer and mandatory sign-ins for contact tracing.

But he said according to the state, clubs that rent from him can make their own decision on if they want to use masks or not. He suspects that type of guidance will be one of the things changing when facilities reopen in a week.

After talking to 12 News on Sunday morning, Fawcett went right into a Zoom call with the state to talk about guidelines they have in place to make sure everyone stays safe — and talk about what they can do across the state to make it safer in the future.