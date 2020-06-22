Indoor dining, close contact services now available in Massachusetts

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

BOSTON (WPRI) — The next step of Phase 2 to reopening the economy in Massachusetts begins Monday, allowing a little more freedom for businesses, workers and customers.

Close contact businesses, such as nail salons, massages, skin care services, tattoos, tanning and personal training, will be allowed to open. Indoor dining will also now be allowed at restaurants with restrictions.

Rhode Island has already seen this return to normalcy, but outdoor dining has been the only option in Massachusetts since it was first allowed on June 8.

Tables have to be six feet apart and you can only have tables of six people or fewer. Masks also must be worn until seated and bars are not allowed to be open.

Greg Esmay, owner of The Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk, says they are hiring more people since those who have returned to work, don’t want to work five days as they used to before the shutdown.

“We went through and pulled a lot of tables out,” Esmay said. “We’re losing about seven tables in the main dining room. We’re losing another five in an upper dining room and we’ll lose three or four out of our pub area plus our entire bar, so that’s 14 seats so we’ll end up, with the social distancing, about 60 percent of our normal capacity.”

Esmay says that outdoor seating is not always ideal, especially in the middle of summer when it is really hot outside. He added that they are trying to keep the tables outdoors in the upcoming weeks ahead, in addition to the new indoor seating options.

Retailers can allow customers to try on clothes in fitting rooms again, but only by appointment.

Businesses can now allow 50% of their workforce, up from 25%, back into the building. Gov. Charlie Baker still recommends that for those who can, to continue working from home — especially in densely populated areas to not overcrowd public transit for those who need to go into a physical office.

“As we previously said, the data, not dates, will determine next steps. To maintain the momentum we generated, all of us working together toward the same goal, we need to remember not to let up,” Secretary Mike Kennealy of Housing and Economic Development said. “The trends remain positive, and will only stay that way through the continued commitment on the part of everybody.”

The state has two initiatives for restaurants and retailers to be able to expand their services out onto the sidewalk. They can apply for grant money to fix up the sidewalk or parking spaces outside and block them off to allow for more room and allow for social distancing.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.