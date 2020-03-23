Increased N95 mask manufacturing to bring 500 new jobs to RI

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – An expansion of N95 face mask manufacturing at Honeywell’s Smithfield facility is on track to create more than 500 new jobs, the company announced.

President Trump mentioned the expansion at his daily coronavirus press briefing on Sunday. One of the president’s advisers had revealed the plan for the Smithfield factory earlier this month.

“I’m pleased to report that Honeywell, a great company, has just announced it will immediately expand its personal protective equipment manufacturing operations in Rhode Island to produce millions of additional N95 masks,” Trump said. “They’re very hard to get. They’re actually quite complex.”

The announcement comes amid continued calls from healthcare workers to increase the supply of such masks and other personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks will be delivered to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and dispersed by the government to various states.

“The masks will be distributed by the government for the use of the health, safety and emergency … response workers,” Trump said.

In a statement, Honeywell’s chairman and chief executive officer, Darius Adamczyk, said the company is honored to support the government’s efforts to protect Americans.

“Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks,” he said.

Honeywell said they will begin recruiting, hiring and training more than 500 new workers immediately.

Honeywell’s Smithfield factory was established in 1980 and currently produces UVEX-branded eye protection products like protective face shields and safety glasses and goggles.