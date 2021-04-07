In-person visitation to resume at ACI later this month

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Inmates at the ACI will once again be allowed to have in-person visits with their loved ones, according to the R.I. Department of Corrections (DOC).

The DOC announced Wednesday that in-person visitation will be allowed to resume on April 14, thanks to a decline in COVID cases and a high vaccination rate among staff and inmates.

“Reinstating in-person visits was not a small decision for a congregate setting such as ours,” Director Patricia Coyne-Fague said. “For in-person visits to succeed, it is crucial that visitors strictly adhere to these guidelines while visiting loved ones at the Adult Correctional Institutions.”

All visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing, among other rules put in place by the ACI.

Those rules include having visitors produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to arriving at the ACI and having them participate in mandatory screenings for symptoms upon arrival.

Visitors will not be allowed to wear cloth masks, according to the ACI, and are only allowed to wear one N95 or KN95 mask or two surgical masks.

Inmates will only be allowed one visitor, and they must be between the ages of 18 and 60, unless those who are ages 60 and older can provide proof of full vaccination.