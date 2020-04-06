‘I’m going to have to shut everything down’: Raimondo warns if guidelines continue to be ignored

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In Sunday’s briefing, Gov. Gina Raimondo says she is still getting a number of reports of people who continue to gather in large groups.

The governor issued a stern warning to anyone not following social distancing guidelines saying she would take matters into her own hands.

“If we don’t start complying and getting a whole lot more serious right now then I’m going to have to shut everything down,” Raimondo said.

Health Officials are warning that the upcoming week could be the state’s worst week yet.

With many people continuing to head to the stores for groceries and other items, Raimondo’s issue is with those retailers not following her current guidelines, adding she will drive all over the state to break up crowds herself.

“I really hope I’m not going to have to break up any crowds, because trust me, you are not going to want to be in that group in that happens,” she said.

The Health Department is now advising people to wear masks or a face covering when out in public saying it can’t keep you from getting COVID-19, but it could keep you from getting others sick even if you are asymptomatic.

For those who have been wearing gloves, the health department says if they are used correctly, they can make a difference. Using store clerks as an example, Dr. James McDonald says that since germs stick to gloves, clerks would have to change their gloves before helping every new customer to avoid spreading them.

“When I am in the hospital or my office seeing patients and I’m wearing my gloves, I don’t go from patient to patient to patient wearing the same pair of gloves. That doesn’t make any sense at all,” McDonald said. “So, if I in the healthcare profession know that is not the way to go, I just think folks in the commercial world would be better not to use gloves at all.”

Health officials also keep recommending that you use hand sanitizer and keep washing your hands more frequently.

“If you’re sick, call your doctor and go ahead and get tested,” Raimondo said. “We want to collect more accurate data.”