‘I want to live longer’: Rhode Islanders frustrated with vaccine registration for CVS, Walgreens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Select CVS and Walgreens pharmacy locations began immunizing eligible Rhode Islanders over the weekend, but some people tell 12 News the online registration system has made it difficult to schedule an appointment.

Both pharmacies began booking appointments over the weekend at certain locations, and CVS opened two of its vaccination sites in Providence and Johnston.

Map: Vaccination Sites (Red markers are CVS; blue markers are Walgreens)

But several viewers wrote into 12 Responds regarding how difficult it’s been to secure a slot, including 81-year-old Jack Doherty if Warwick.

Doherty is retired and said he’s already spent hours navigating the pharmacies’ websites to make an appointment.

“It’s not quite a full-time job, eight hours a day, but it’s taken time and that’s what makes it increasingly frustrating, because you spend all that time and have nothing to show for it,” Doherty said.

In a statement to 12 News, CVS Health said it all comes down to supply and demand. The company said that, in most states, the number of eligible residents “far outnumber the state’s available doses.”

Walgreens said the issues surrounding its registration process this weekend were due to a glitch that has since been resolved.

But residents like Doherty are still hoping to get a shot.

“I just can’t afford to get that virus,” he said. “It’s that simple. I want to live longer.”

The CVS locations in East Greenwich, Westerly and Woonsocket are expected to begin immunizing residents later this week. Registration for eligible Rhode Islanders will open up on Wednesday.