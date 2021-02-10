CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
‘I feel good about it’: Providence woman, 99, books COVID-19 vaccine appointment after weeks of trying

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kathleen Demoe will be 100 years young in August and after weeks of being unable to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, she’s finally set to get her first shot.

Demoe was born in 1921, just a couple of years after the Spanish Flu pandemic. She tells 12 News she’s lived a seasoned life.

“It wasn’t a bad life,” Demoe said. “I’ve traveled the world.”

She said the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t changed much of what she’s been doing nowadays.

“It’s getting a little boring,” Demoe said.

Adrienne Vendetti Hodges, Demoe’s niece, tells 12 News they had spent the last couple of weeks trying to schedule an appointment for her to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“First of all, you have to be incredibly tech savvy,” Hodges said.

She said after making dozens of phone calls and searching online, she ended up emailing the city of Providence asking for help. Thankfully, it worked.

In less than 12 hours, Demoe’s vaccine appointment was booked for the end of February.

“She would have never gotten a vaccine appointment, just because it’s impossible to get one,” Hodges said.

Demoe said she’s looking forward to receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

“I feel good about it, but I wish everybody could get it,” Kathleen said. “Everybody soon!”

Demoe said she doesn’t have any secrets to share when it comes to living a long life.

As for what’s next on her agenda?

“We keep on trucking,” she said.

