Breaking News
Massachusetts reports 96 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,365 new cases
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

‘I don’t think I can take this another day’: Medford woman, 25, recovers from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Data from around the world shows that, while there’s a certain population at higher risk for COVID-19, it can affect people of all ages.

In Massachusetts, more than half of the reported cases are people under the age of 60 and nearly 14% of those cases involve people in their 20s.

Health officials have told the public that younger people who get diagnosed with COVID-19 have typically handled the virus better — but that is not the case for everyone.

Kara VanGuilder, 25, of Medford, is a runner who was recently training for a 10K, but the virus almost gave her no hope of survival.

“I was like ‘God, please help me, I’m in so much pain. I don’t think I can take this another day,'” she recalled. “I had texted my mom twice and said ‘I’m not sure if I’m going to make it.'”

VanGuilder said she is relatively healthy and never thought she would get it, until early March when she began to experience symptoms. She recalls having a fever and body chills for three days, but then those symptoms came back and hit her harder a week later.

“Then all of a sudden I just had a horrible fever,” she said. “I was feeling the worst I’ve ever felt and was diagnosed with pneumonia.”

VanGuilder then went to an urgent care center where doctors recommended she get tested for COVID-19 at another location.

“I’m sweating on my forehead to the point that I’m having to brush the sweat off to see,” she said. “The virus attacked my body so intensely there wasn’t anything more I could do.”

After a few weeks of self-isolating in her apartment, she said she’s tired, but now has hope that her body has seen the worst of the virus. She hopes her story shows others that just because you are young and healthy, it doesn’t make you immune.

“You should be staying home at all times unless deemed necessary,” VanGuilder said.

Her re-test for the virus came back negative and she said that for now, she will now only leave her apartment for medical appointments.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com