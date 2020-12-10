‘I couldn’t breathe’: Cranston City Council president shares story of COVID-19 battle

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston City Council President and former mayoral candidate Michael Farina says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 right before Thanksgiving, and it’s not something he would wish on anyone.

Not only did Farina test positive, but he said his 11-year-old son did as well, so they isolated themselves in separate rooms while his wife and daughter stayed in another part of the house, having tested negative.

In Facebook post last week, Farina wrote that he had massive fatigue and headaches along with flu-like symptoms.

“The thing that shocked me was that, by day seven, I went all the way back to square one and I couldn’t breathe,” Farina recalled.

The 42-year-old said he’s surprised by the way his symptoms still linger to this day.

He also said one of the scariest things is that he still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus.

“We’re not sure how I got it,” Farina said. “I did everything right. I wore my mask, I used sanitizer, I washed my hands, I kept my circle small, and I didn’t go a lot of places and I caught it.”

“I still have a cough and it’s still kind of lingering around,” he added. “I get fatigued.”

And Farina says while he knows families and businesses are struggling right now due to the pause, he wants more people to realize how serious the virus actually is, especially those who compare it to a cold or the flu.

“It’s something that people need to know,” he said. “Everyone is going out and saying we should open up the state more and I feel for a lot of small businesses that are struggling, but we are in a very tough time right now.”