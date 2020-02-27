How worried should we be about the coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the country begins preparations for the potential nationwide spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, one thing is on everyone’s minds: Should we be worried?

U.S. health officials recently reported that the world is on the verge of a pandemic, and when it comes to containing the new virus, timing is everything.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China and was transmitted from animal-to-person. So far, the majority of those who have succumbed to the virus are from China, and cases have popped up in nearly 50 countries.

The new virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica in varying degrees.

*Here’s where we stand right now (Feb. 27):

The World Health Organization has reported more than 82,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 2,700 deaths.

The CDC has reported 14 confirmed cases globally and has tested nearly 450 people for the virus. Two of the confirmed cases were spread from person-to-person.

In Rhode Island, 26 people have been self-quarantined while monitoring themselves for the virus. So far, 20 of those residents have completed the quarantine without falling ill. The remaining six are still in the process of being monitored.

In Massachusetts, there has only been one confirmed case of the coronavirus, and more than 600 residents who recently traveled to China have been voluntarily quarantined. Nearly 400 of those residents completed the quarantine without showing symptoms, while the rest are still in the process of being monitored.

*This information will be routinely updated with the latest from health officials.

What’s being done locally?

When it comes to being worried, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reassures that the risk statewide remains low.

RIDOH’s health director, Nicole Alexander-Scott, said while a confirmed case may eventually pop up in Rhode Island, it’s not definite, and there’s no need for residents to panic.

She said the state has been working diligently on a plan to keep Rhode Islanders safe.

Lifespan, which owns four hospitals statewide, has taken inventory at each of its hospitals to ensure they’re stocked up on masks and other protective equipment.

Despite this, local hardware stores and pharmacies have seen mask shortages, including Adler’s Hardware in Providence.

The situation is similar in neighboring Massachusetts, where the risk is also low.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the state is prepared in the event of an outbreak and created an online guide that is regularly updated by health officials.

What’s being done nationally?

President Donald Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the government’s response to the new virus and lead to the newly formed Coronavirus Task Force alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump has repeatedly reassured that the risk of a nationwide outbreak remains low and that the country is prepared to contain the virus if it does begin to spread throughout communities.

“This will end,” Trump said regarding the outbreak. “You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked.”

Trump has accused media outlets of making the spreading illness look worse than it is in reality, even as CDC officials have warned it will likely have a significant impact on peoples’ lives.

The country has also restricted some international travel into the U.S. Travel notices are changing almost daily, and federal officials are repatriating citizens from high-risk areas.

“To date, our containment strategies have been largely successful,” CDC spokesperson Benjamin Haynes said. “But as more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder.”

What should we do?

Even though the chances of a local outbreak remain low, the CDC urges everyone to take precautions against potentially contracting the new virus:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who aren’t sick wear facemasks to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



Right now, there is no vaccine or treatment recommended for the coronavirus, and those who believe they are infected should seek medical assistance. Those who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus are urged to contact their healthcare providers immediately.

Courtesy: CDC

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The CDC reports that the symptoms may manifest in as few as two days or as long as 14 days.

Those who plan to travel should keep the aforementioned precautions in mind and to especially avoid both China and South Korea, where exposure to the virus is high.

Those who are planning to cancel preplanned trips or have questions regarding their travel plans are encouraged to contact their travel provider.

