How to proceed with travel plans amid coronavirus outbreak

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Despite the coronavirus outbreak being declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, a local travel insurance company tells Eyewitness News those who are boarding a flight or cruise ship shouldn’t cancel their trips just yet.

Kathy Kimmel, a sales representative for InsureMyTrip, said she’s received dozens of calls from customers concerned about their future travel plans.

“I had a mom yesterday, whose son happens to be in China, and she was very concerned about her son coming home and what to do,” Kimmel said.

To date, China has reported more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the pneumonia-like virus, including 213 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported six confirmed cases in the United States, including one that is believed to have spread from person-to-person. 18 other countries have also reported cases of the virus, including France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam.

Kimmel said she’s been fielding dozens of questions from those wary of traveling to affected countries.

“It’s not only in China. It’s spreading,” Kimmel said. “People on cruises and so forth. So, we’re given information on if they have a particular policy, we know where to direct them, or at least walk them through what their benefits are, how they may be covered and so forth.”

The U.S. State Department has officially advised against all travel to China due to the outbreak, adding that Americans currently in China should consider leaving.

Despite this, Kimmel said she has not yet encouraged anyone to cancel their trips to other countries because of the outbreak.

“I think this is one of those events that we need to deal with confidently and go travel, but just make sure you have the information and resources so you can go forward and not have to worry unnecessarily about what may happen,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel said those who do not have travel insurance, but have plans to travel to any country affected by the virus, should reach out to their travel providers for more information, such as airlines, cruise lines, hotels and tour operators.

