How to get a free COVID-19 test in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford will distribute free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to residents for a second day, while Fall River is handing out its supply of free test kits for the first time on Wednesday.

A total of 15,000 kits will available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eastern Avenue, Globe Street and Stanley Street fire stations, according to the city. There is a limit of two kits per household, and recipients must show proof of residency.

Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have distributed free at-home rapid tests to communities in need in recent days.

Massachusetts secured 2.1 million test kits, which would be delivered to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. In total, the 102 municipalities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

While some Massachusetts communities are handing out free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, there are other ways to get a test if you can’t make it to a distribution site.

The state of Massachusetts and Labcorp are teaming up so residents can send away for a free at-home PCR COVID-19 test. (The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit sells for $124.99 at some retail pharmacies.)

For all eligible individuals, the test is provided at no cost and is covered by one’s health insurance plan, or the federal government in lieu of an insurance plan.

To be eligible to receive the test at no cost, residents must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Have symptoms of COVID-19

Been recommended to receive testing by healthcare provider, public health department, or a contact investigator

Been exposed to COVID-19

Live or work in a congregate setting

There are many test sites available for residents to visit, though the state notes these sites may require pre-screening, a referral and/or an appointment.

You can search for a site by entering your zip code to find a testing location closest to you, and also select certain criteria relevant to your search, like testing for children, non-residents for travel or testing available on weekends.

The state notes not to select the “free testing” box if you have any COVID symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-positive, as testing at many locations will be provided at no cost if you have symptoms or were in close contact with a COVID-positive person.