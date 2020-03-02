How some RI, Mass. schools are responding to coronavirus concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of area school districts are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus now that cases have popped up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

While a UMass Boston student was identified earlier this month as Massachusetts’ first case of the virus, health officials in Rhode Island announced this past Sunday that the state has at least two presumptive cases.

On Monday, Rhode Island leaders said only two other people have been tested for the virus so far; one came up negative while the other’s results are still pending. The two positive cases will be considered “presumptive” until the results are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Three of the patients were on the same school trip in mid-February which was coordinated by St. Raphael Academy and included a stop in Italy, where an outbreak of the virus is present. The other travelers, who are mostly students, have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms over the next two weeks.

St. Raphael Academy will be closed for the remainder of the week. The patient whose results are still pending is a staff member at Achievement First Academy, which for two days will be closed for cleaning.

With guidance from the R.I. Department of Health and the CDC, some school districts are implementing preventative measures to keep students and staff members healthy.

Below are messages sent to parents by school districts to address the coronavirus situation. (More will be added as they’re obtained by Eyewitness News.)

Cranston

Dear Cranston Public Schools Community,

Please be advised that Cranston Public Schools is following the guidelines provided to us by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). These guidelines include:

Recommending that everyone gets a flu shot – it is not too late to get one

Wash hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand gel

Cough or sneeze in your elbow

Stay home from work or school if you are sick

Avoid touching eyes, nose or face

Remind students not to share food or personal items

Keep surfaces disinfected

Face masks worn only if a healthcare professional recommends it

Symptoms of this virus includes:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath



What CPS is doing:

Guidance from the RI Department of Health is being followed.

Custodial staff has been disinfecting all classrooms and high traffic surfaces for several weeks -as we have done for three years during the flu season-with hospital grade disinfectant. We use an industrial sprayer for this, similar to the ones you see being used on the news.

Busses are being disinfected with the same procedures as classrooms.

Purell dispensers are being monitored to be sure they are in full operating condition.

We are making sure all bathrooms are fully equipped with alcohol-based hand soap and regular soap so students can wash their hands throughout the day.

School nurses are in communication with RI DOH for the most current information and guidance at the school level.

We strongly suggest that you go about your daily routine as usual. We do not want children or adults to panic in this situation and we encourage good, common sense approaches to this virus, just as you would the flu. Science continues to evolve regarding this virus, and what we know is subject to change. However, the latest guidance from CDC is that the risk of asymptomatic transmission is very low. (The main way the virus spreads is through respiratory droplets expelled by someone who is coughing.) If someone is not exhibiting any symptoms there is no need to change your daily routine.

The safety of all members of our school community is paramount, and we will continue to follow advice and guidance from the CDC and RI DOH. Cranston Public Schools is working closely with city officials, as well as the RI Department of Health in responding and monitoring this situation. As we receive new information, we will keep you updated.

East Providence

The East Providence School District is following the guidelines established by the RI Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are in constant communication with Dr. Alexander-Scott and members of the RI Department of Health.

A press conference was held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. where Dr. Alexander-Scott reiterated that there is a low risk for COVID-19 in Rhode Island at the present time. Dr. Alexander Scott said it was highly unlikely to be infected from contact with a secondary contact who is not showing symptoms.

As a precautionary measure during the flu season, the East Providence School District sanitized all schools during the February break. We are continuing with our preventative cleaning and sanitation throughout all of our schools. Our buses are also being sanitized and will continue to be sanitized daily.

Our efforts are being informed and coordinated by the RI Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on facts, science, and epidemiology. We have attached guidelines regarding preventative measures to keep everyone well.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our Head Nurse, Ms. Diane Wallace at (401) 433-6230 extension 2. Please see the RI Department of Health website for more information.

Please see the following information from the district administration:

Scituate

Warwick

Mayor Joseph Solomon issued the following statement regarding the city’s efforts to proactively address the potential coronavirus threat:

“This morning, I joined Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the RI Department of Health, my fellow Rhode Island mayors and town managers, and emergency response leaders for a conference call briefing on our state’s preparedness initiatives regarding the coronavirus, or COVID-19. My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Warwick. I have also been in constant communication with our Superintendent, and Warwick Public Schools is taking all recommended precautionary measures to keep students and staff healthy.

“While I hope we do not see any cases in our City, it is always better to be prepared. The best offense is a good defense, and that is true with coronavirus and other contagious viruses, such as the flu.

“In order to ensure that Warwick is as prepared as possible, I have convened a Coronavirus Response Team (CRT), which meets at Warwick’s EMA Emergency Operations Center weekly and as needed. In addition to myself, other members of Warwick’s CRT are Colonel Rick Rathbun, Chief of Warwick Police; Chief Peter McMichael of the Warwick Fire Department; Mathew Solitro, Director of Warwick’s Department of Public Works; Philip Thornton, Superintendent of the Warwick Schools; command staff from Warwick Police and Warwick Fire; and others.

“We are urging Rhode Islanders not to panic. The number one thing you can do to prevent contracting coronavirus, or other viruses for that matter, is to wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid contact with people who are sick, and if you or your child is sick, please stay home. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue. Also, make sure that surfaces and objects around you are cleaned and disinfected.

“Warwick Public Schools is putting additional cleaning practices in place to disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, handrails, desktops, etc. Additional hand soap and sanitizer and is being distributed to all schools. Our busing provider, First Student, is now wiping down seat surfaces twice daily.

“I am thankful to Governor Raimondo and Dr. Alexander-Scott for their proactive approach and for keeping the public informed. I am also thankful to Warwick’s emergency response team, including Colonel Rick Rathbun, Chief of the Warwick Police Department; Chief Peter McMichael of the Warwick Fire Department; Mathew Solitro, our Director of Public Works; and Superintendent Philip Thornton of Warwick Public Schools. We will provide updates on the city website, Facebook, and Twitter. Ensuring that our City is prepared for this and other potential issues is truly a team effort, and we will all remain vigilant.”

New Bedford

Dear New Bedford Public Schools community,

I have shared in previous communications that New Bedford Public Schools is monitoring the unfolding international health risk related to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in addition to the yearly impact the flu has on thousands of people across the country.

The precautions regarding the flu can also be applied to how we address concerns related to COVID 19.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) currently classifies the immediate health risk posed by COVID 19 as low. However, the CDC is urging all schools, businesses, health care providers, and individuals to prepare for a possible increase in COVID 19 cases in the United States. An increase in cases could potentially require many steps including cancellation of public events and school closings.

We are in close collaboration with local agencies including Southcoast Health (including St. Luke’s Hospital), the City of New Bedford Health Department and we are following guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission. I encourage you to visit their websites in addition to the CDC’s website, for more information.

Our facilities team is spending additional time sanitizing classrooms and common spaces to help reduce the spread of germs. I would like to remind you that the most effective precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses are thorough frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. If children or family members have a fever and symptoms of a respiratory illness (such as cough or shortness of breath), please keep them home and contact your doctor. This applies to staff as well.

Please be assured that the health and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. This time will be stressful for all and I ask that we all work to stay informed and be empathetic to individual challenges. I remain particularly grateful for the strength and togetherness of this community.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Thomas Anderson