How routine change due to COVID-19 can affect your pet’s behavior

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pet owners who don’t normally work from home may have noticed a change in their pet’s behavior.

According to Dr. Heidi Sutcliffe at Norwell Veterinary Hospital in Massachusetts, changes to our routines can be hard on pets.

Sutcliffe says dogs getting into things they shouldn’t like the trash, is a top complaint, though you might just be noticing your dog has pent up energy and it’s hard for them to settle down.

With the changes at home, Sutcliffe says some pets may enjoy the extra companionship, while others may want the space.

She says keeping your routine as consistent as possible, especially with eating schedules, will provide structure. Your behavior can also make an impact.

“They’re very in tune to your behavior, so if you can do your best to remain calm as possible in these trying times, then your animal will as well,” Sutcliffe said.

If you have a pet, Sutcliffe says to take advantage of the time you have at home to bond with them, but know it’s also important to spend at least an hour away from your pet, or they could develop separation anxiety.