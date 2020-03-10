How RI universities, colleges are responding to the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With coronavirus concerns growing, colleges, universities and K-12 schools across Rhode Island are taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

There are three positive cases in the state as of Monday afternoon.

Below is information on how each school is handling the outbreak situation as of March 10.

Colleges and Universities

Roger Williams University:

On Monday, the RWU Emergency Response Team sent a notice to the campus community that 15 students and one faculty member have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks out of an abundance of caution. The group attended a Conservative Political Action Conference late last month which has since been connected to a case of the virus.

The university said none of the attendees have exhibited symptoms and there’s no concern of exposure on campus, stressing that there’s no need for those who’ve had contact with the attendees to quarantine.

The campus has undergone rigorous cleaning and sanitizing over the past six weeks, according to the university, and classes will resume as normal after spring break. Anyone with questions is asked to call RWU Health Services at (401) 254-3156.

Brown University:

Three students are currently in isolation as they’re tested for the virus, according to the university. They have not tested positive, but rather are isolated out of an abundance of caution because they traveled to a venue outside of Rhode Island where they may have been exposed to the virus.

Brown has canceled all on- and off-campus events involving 100 people or more, excluding classes.

They have suspended all international travel anyone returning to the U.S. after being in China, Iran, Italy and South Korea will be required to self-isolate in a U.S. location away from campus for at least 14 days before returning to Brown.

The University of Rhode Island:

URI has suspended all university-sponsored international travel until May 1 pending evolving circumstances. University officials say there are no known cases of COVID-19 within the URI community.

They advise if you have recently traveled to or from a part of the world that has experienced an outbreak, follow CDC travelers’ guidance and make sure you continue to monitor your health closely for 14 days.

URI plans to continue delivering courses in their current format and schedule.

Bryant University:

The university also wants all students, faculty, and staff who have been to Italy, Iran, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, and Japan to stay home for two weeks before returning to campus. Upon their return, they are required to check in with Health Services.

Bryant University custodians have been disinfecting surfaces on a daily and nightly basis, using a clean cloth and disinfectant solution created for this purpose.

The sold-out 2020 Bryant University Women’s Summit has been postponed, according to Director Kati Machtley. It was originally set for March 13 and approximately 1,100 people planned to attend.

There are no confirmed cases at the university.

Salve Regina University:

Salve Regina has canceled university-sponsored trips abroad during spring break, as well as some university-sponsored domestic trips to states where health emergencies have been declared.

The school has also postponed some campus events with more than 100 attendees through the end of spring break, March 21. Events taking place after that date will be evaluated over the coming days.

Only students who are studying abroad in Italy have been directed home. The university has requested that these students remain off-campus in their permanent residence to complete their courses remotely as hosted by their specific program centers, and will not be housed on campus.

There are no confirmed cases at the university.

Providence College:

There are no confirmed cases and as of now, classes will continue uninterrupted through the remainder of the semester. Faculty and staff are training how to teach remotely in case of a significant disruption (two weeks or more).

All college-sponsored student and faculty international travel is suspended through the end of April. Any faculty members, staff or students who traveled abroad for non-college reasons should contact the Student Health Center immediately upon return to the U.S., before returning to campus, for a confidential assessment.

Rhode Island College:

The college is closely following the most current information and guidelines regarding this outbreak. As of now, there are no confirmed cases at RIC.

The college plans to host an information session on the outbreak on Wednesday, March 25 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom.

Community College of Rhode Island:

There are no confirmed cases at CCRI and have suspended all college-sponsored international travel for the near future.

All CCRI faculty, staff and students who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan in the last 14 days and going forward must notify the college and should remain at home until 14 symptom-free days have passed from the date of your return to Rhode Island.

Rhode Island School of Design:

The school confirms that the three Brown students who are currently being tested for the coronavirus are not enrolled in any RISD classes.

All RISD-sponsored international travel has been suspended for the remainder of the Spring semester. Anyone returning from an area with travel restrictions will be advised to complete 14 days of “social distancing” to keep them off of the campus.

The school has granted extra flexibility with the attendance policy for students and urge that any faculty member, staff, or students who are sick to stay home.

Johnson & Wales University:

There are no confirmed cases of the virus at any of their campuses and have canceled all spring study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy. In an abundance of caution, the university has since canceled group study abroad programs in Spain, Germany and France.

All students, faculty and staff who have been abroad during spring break and returning from a country designated Level 3 by the CDC, are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning home.

Public Schools

The Smithfield Avenue Nursery School in Pawtucket remains closed after an employee tested positive for the virus. The case is currently considered “presumptive,” since the results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket will be closed for the remainder of the week. Two people who went on a school trip overseas displayed symptoms and tested positive for the virus upon their return.

Cranston public schools are following guidance from RIDOH and custodial staff has been disinfecting all classrooms and high-traffic surfaces for several weeks. Busses are being disinfected with the same procedures as classrooms and Purell dispensers are being monitored to be sure they are in full operating condition.

East Providence public schools are following the guidelines from RIDOH and the CDC. All schools were sanitized during February vacation. All classrooms and buses will continue to be sanitized daily. Any questions can contact Head Nurse Diane Wallace at (401) 433-6230 ext. 2.

Scituate public schools are following the guidelines from RIDOH and the CDC saying this is not a time to panic, but time to prepare. The superintendent has directed custodians to disinfect classrooms daily while school nurses and teachers will monitor the situation from individual buildings and be vigilant in maintaining a close connection with the Department of Health to keep the buildings and the district informed.

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon has been in constant communication with the superintendent and Warwick Public Schools is taking all recommended precautionary measures to keep students and staff healthy. Solomon has convened a Coronavirus Response Team (CRT) which meets weekly and as needed. Schools are also putting additional cleaning practices in place.

Bristol/Warren public schools has initiated precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff. All high traffic areas in each school will be treated with a disinfecting solution.

Cleaning crews worked to disinfect Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School in East Greenwich after classes were canceled last week due to a “health-related concern.” The superintendent will continue to make decisions in the best interest of the kids and their health and safety.

Anyone with questions regarding the virus can call the R.I. Department of Health at (401) 222-8022 or visit the department’s website.