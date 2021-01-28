CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
How many variants of the coronavirus are there?

Coronavirus

by: MARION RENAULT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

How many variants are there of the COVID-19 virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

(AP) — Many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the world, but scientists are primarily concerned about three.

It’s not unusual for viruses to mutate as they infect people and make copies of themselves. But monitoring variants is important since they could change the way people are infected.

Vaccines and treatments could also be less effective on them.

A variant first discovered in the United Kingdom seems to spread more easily. Variants first detected in South Africa and in Brazil also appear more contagious.

Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though their effectiveness could be slightly diminished.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

